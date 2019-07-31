Conagra Foods (CAG) Shareholder F&V Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.20 Million; As Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raised Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 31,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,685 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 70,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 1.58M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 25/04/2018 – BALL DECLARES QTRLY DIV OKS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventors Develop Golf Ball Retrieval Device (KOC-489); 12/04/2018 – Ball Recognizes Six Plants with Most Notable 2017 Sustainability Achievements; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.39M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Shares for $725,018 were sold by MORRISON SCOTT C on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 7,000 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares to 42,171 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,266 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 70,577 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 84,793 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 0.09% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The North Carolina-based Bragg Finance Advisors has invested 0.26% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 104,018 shares. Korea stated it has 212,300 shares. State Street owns 14.29M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 146,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 534,679 shares in its portfolio. 88,398 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mgmt. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 122,411 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.41% or 105,492 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 15,007 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 609 are held by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Shell Asset Management has 38,397 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Optimum Investment owns 1,307 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 416,854 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% or 9,410 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,316 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 53.98M shares. Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 2,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 744,124 are owned by Prudential Fin Inc. Meyer Handelman Com accumulated 621,683 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 94,472 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).