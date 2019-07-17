Conagra Foods (CAG) Share Price Rose While F&V Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in The Coca (KO) by $376,648

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 3.55M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 35.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,036 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 23,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 5.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares to 179,305 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,689 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

