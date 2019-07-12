Conagra Foods (CAG) Position Held by F&V Capital Management Llc; Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 3.30M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 77,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, up from 354,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 8.98M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11,139 shares to 41,018 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY) by 902,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares to 100,375 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.