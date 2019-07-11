Conagra Foods (CAG) Market Valuation Rose While F&V Capital Management Boosted Holding; Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Boosted Its Holding by $19.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 772,060 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC SERNIVO SPRAY; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJ EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 5.35 million shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,112 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 18,906 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.05% or 18,034 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,584 shares. 25,977 were accumulated by M Secs. Icon Advisers has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 59,079 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Company has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 371,078 shares. 11,388 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Boston Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 23,675 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 71,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Argyle Mgmt reported 49,545 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Nike, Micron, Walgreens, FedEx, and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Launch New Grain-Free Varieties – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 308,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 8,020 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 10.04M shares for 11.81% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 29,922 are owned by Cibc Markets. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 396,690 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 310 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moreover, Fruth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Art Advisors Llc invested in 0.15% or 50,715 shares.