Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding Maintained by F&V Capital Management Llc; Arosa Capital Management LP Holding In Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Was Has Upped

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.65 million shares traded or 266.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares to 494,781 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,165 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stelliam Management Lp holds 61.77% or 11.44 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Pcl, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,000 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 785 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.28 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Llc holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 2.68M shares. Bp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 6,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 17,043 are held by Advsrs Asset Management Inc. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,961 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 14,258 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 18,906 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 9,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Howe And Rusling stated it has 82,595 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 250 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.20M shares. Cleararc holds 0.06% or 11,773 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 3,916 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). California Public Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 50,920 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger reported 917 shares.