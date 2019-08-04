Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Position; Encana (ECA) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment Lp

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (CAG) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 109.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 317,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 607,409 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 289,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & invested in 0.06% or 13,325 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,073 shares. Jana Ptnrs Lc reported 14.96M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 183,071 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Td Mgmt stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). At Bankshares accumulated 20,271 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 8,519 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 97,915 shares stake. American Natl Registered Advisor invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Exane Derivatives stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp owns 88,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 466,209 shares. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability reported 595,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 14,150 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.45M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods Yielding Over 10% After Recent Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Encana to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.