Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Seabridge Gold (SA) Position by $4.29 Million; Stock Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 97.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 12,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 369 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 13,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.89 million shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.29. About 536,596 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on November, 13. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $195.26 million for 17.81 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was made by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.