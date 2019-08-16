Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder F&V Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $3.20 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Increases Holding in Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 115,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% . The institutional investor held 614,702 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 499,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 251,645 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 27/03/2018 – Global Door Market to Gain From Rapid Urbanization and Introduction of Technologically Developed Products: Radiant Insights,; 30/04/2018 – EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Tilray to Deliver a Second 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine and EnWave Extends; 12/04/2018 – Industrial Protective Footwear Market Manufacturers To Experiment With Aesthetics And Size To Gain Visibility: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Distribution Management Systems [DMS] Market Latest Innovation, Growth and Industry Future Prospect 2022: Radiant Insights,; 21/03/2018 – Diagnostic Imaging Market to be Driven by Increasing lncidence of Chronic Diseases, Development of New Healthcare Facilities and Growing Medical Tourism: Radiant Insights, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market Report Based on Factor Responsible for the Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Frozen Food Packaging Market – Enhanced Consumer Interest in International Food & Changing Food Habits to Drive Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant; 26/03/2018 – Energy Management Systems Market to Gain From Growing Concerns to Minimize Carbon Footprints: Radiant Insights, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 2.47 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Radiant Logistics Universal Shelf Registration Statement Declared Effective By The SEC – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics Declares Dividend Of $0.609375 Per Share On Its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” published on October 12, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RLGT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,160 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fin Corp. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 76,050 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 61,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 116,252 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Zpr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 184,737 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 265,793 were reported by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Gru reported 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 487,729 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Geode Ltd owns 422,799 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 100,823 shares to 208,497 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 160,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,239 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JANA Partners Enters Axalta (AXTA), Callaway Golf (ELY) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conagra: Fade The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).