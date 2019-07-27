Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Since Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. 26 1.49 N/A 1.45 20.00 Kellogg Company 57 1.46 N/A 3.35 17.12

Table 1 demonstrates Conagra Brands Inc. and Kellogg Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kellogg Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Conagra Brands Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Conagra Brands Inc. is presently more expensive than Kellogg Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 3.7% Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Conagra Brands Inc. has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kellogg Company has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Conagra Brands Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kellogg Company is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Conagra Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kellogg Company.

Analyst Ratings

Conagra Brands Inc. and Kellogg Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Kellogg Company 1 1 2 2.50

$33.14 is Conagra Brands Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.65%. On the other hand, Kellogg Company’s potential upside is 2.16% and its average target price is $60. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Conagra Brands Inc. seems more appealing than Kellogg Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Conagra Brands Inc. and Kellogg Company are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Kellogg Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. -1.99% -3.59% 23.14% -15.67% -23.18% 35.77% Kellogg Company 0.21% -1.68% 0.72% -11.75% -6.94% 0.63%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kellogg Company.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats Kellogg Company on 7 of the 12 factors.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.