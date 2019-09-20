Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Since Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. 28 1.51 N/A 1.53 18.91 Farmer Bros. Co. 18 0.44 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Conagra Brands Inc. and Farmer Bros. Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.5% Farmer Bros. Co. 0.00% -32.7% -13.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.85 beta indicates that Conagra Brands Inc. is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Farmer Bros. Co.’s 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.11 beta.

Liquidity

Conagra Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Farmer Bros. Co. are 2 and 0.9 respectively. Farmer Bros. Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Conagra Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Conagra Brands Inc. and Farmer Bros. Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Farmer Bros. Co. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 12.95% for Conagra Brands Inc. with consensus price target of $33.5. Meanwhile, Farmer Bros. Co.’s consensus price target is $15.75, while its potential upside is 7.22%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Conagra Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Farmer Bros. Co., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc. shares and 84.5% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares. About 3.4% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16% Farmer Bros. Co. -2.11% -2.05% -18.6% -33.85% -42.41% -30.39%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Farmer Bros. Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc. beats Farmer Bros. Co. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.