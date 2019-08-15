Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Reaches $28.63 After 7.00% Up Move; Ameritas Investment Partners Increased Trex Co (TREX) Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 345.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 17,000 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 21,927 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 4,927 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.12. About 98,871 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 534,986 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONSThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $13.93 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $30.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CAG worth $975.17M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 17,165 shares. Polen Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 14,937 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 225,389 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 16,665 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.49M shares. 346,060 are owned by Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 189,176 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Northern Trust holds 827,614 shares. Westfield Cap LP invested in 425,860 shares. Cim Lc owns 9,526 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 16,950 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 21,000 shares to 127,091 valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 301 shares and now owns 19,429 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co has $89 highest and $72 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -2.28% below currents $82.12 stock price. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trex Stock Jumped 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Trex, and Chegg Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $13.93 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 18.76 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 15.75% above currents $28.63 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.63M for 17.89 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.