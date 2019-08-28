Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Conagra Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Conagra Brands Inc. has 3.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 3.50% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands Inc. N/A 28 18.91 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Conagra Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Conagra Brands Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Conagra Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 2.25 2.45

With average price target of $33.67, Conagra Brands Inc. has a potential upside of 20.64%. The peers have a potential upside of -6.86%. Given Conagra Brands Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conagra Brands Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Conagra Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.84% 7.32% -4.21% 34.65% -20.93% 35.16% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Conagra Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Conagra Brands Inc. are 1.3 and 0.5. Competitively, Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conagra Brands Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Conagra Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conagra Brands Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Conagra Brands Inc.’s peers beat Conagra Brands Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International reporting segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. Conagra Brands, Inc. markets its products under the Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Hunt's, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Orville Redenbacher's, Alexia, Blake's, Frontera, and DukeÂ’s brand names. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.