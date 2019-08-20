Conagra Brands Com (CAG) Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Stake by $18.85 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding by $4.32 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 16,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 829,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.75M, down from 845,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $273.92. About 414,481 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (CAG) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 697,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 219,151 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 917,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 2.25M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,083 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 927 shares. Bluemountain stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). King Luther Management Corp, Texas-based fund reported 4,853 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mai stated it has 1,076 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsr Ok has 0.59% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8 shares. Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 1,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Matarin Lc has invested 0.36% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ci Invests has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mackenzie holds 12,064 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 88 shares. Account Management Lc reported 25,449 shares.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,595 shares to 50,265 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,917 shares to 14,958 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG) by 12,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.