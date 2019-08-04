Conagra Brands (Call) (CAG) Holder Barclays Plc Lowered Holding by $707,400 as Shares Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (Put) (MLNX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Position

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Call) (CAG) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (MLNX) by 35.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 10,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.38. About 702,100 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. $2.21 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was bought by SANGHI STEVE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 397,369 shares. Nwq Invest Lc reported 1.64% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 202,740 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 96,052 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pentwater Management LP reported 1.57M shares stake. Havens Advisors Ltd Liability has 66,000 shares for 7.56% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 13,028 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 79,457 shares. Artisan Lp has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 750,000 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 26,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associates has 36,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 36,207 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Halcyon Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 81,907 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 35,000 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,581 shares, and cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2,078 shares to 2,267 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 106,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.45M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gam Ag holds 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 69,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 1,176 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 61,198 shares. Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bokf Na reported 18,525 shares. National Bank & Trust reported 23,173 shares. Paloma Prns Management Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wesbanco Bancorp stated it has 58,460 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested in 113,167 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

