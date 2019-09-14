Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Value Declined While Alethea Capital Management Cut by $820,040 Its Position; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $1.61 Million; Stock Value Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.52 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG)

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 281.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 15,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 5,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,915 shares to 59,933 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 27,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,353 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 12,815 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Company has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 7,189 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 0.01% stake. 63,592 are owned by Prentiss Smith And Commerce Inc. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 256,188 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Green Square Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,233 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 116,151 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 173,654 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tctc Limited Liability Corp holds 56,506 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 215 are held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 2.24 million shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,775 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 832 are held by Whittier Trust. 7,100 were reported by Spirit Of America Management. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 25,000 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 7,138 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability holds 14,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,027 were reported by Lincoln Natl Corporation. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 51,657 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 2,666 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 14,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 246 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 18.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares to 15,931 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 27,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).