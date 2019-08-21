Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Declined While Magnetar Financial Trimmed Stake; Hhr Asset Management Increases Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78 million, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 1.48 million shares traded or 66.08% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 261,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 8,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 270,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 1.61 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Perkins Coie reported 0.01% stake. Element Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.27% or 319,178 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 83,196 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bank has 0.1% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 110,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Co National Bank holds 0.01% or 23,173 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 787,745 shares. Cleararc holds 11,773 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 33,449 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mufg Americas Holdg invested in 0% or 4,976 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.61M for 17.71 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 492,885 shares to 728,655 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Prn) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 1.98M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Golden Gate Private Equity reported 22,300 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP invested in 1% or 316,315 shares. Ent Corporation stated it has 7 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 100,986 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sterneck Management Limited Liability reported 3,250 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hills Bancorporation invested in 0.32% or 6,813 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.07% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 1,769 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 1,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott General Prtn Ltd has invested 1.92% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).