Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake Raised by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Holding by $31.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.89M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 91.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 594,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.00 million, up from 649,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 5.73 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 16,300 shares to 317,401 shares, valued at $48.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 88,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.37M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1.