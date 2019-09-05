Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake Held by Kwmg Llc; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 2.85 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 1,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 40,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares to 2,693 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 18,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,117 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 15,605 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Hawaii-based Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). At Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dana Invest Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 14,309 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 12,650 shares stake. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 10,646 shares. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd Company has 1.8% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rothschild Investment Il owns 8,154 shares. Westchester Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 428,770 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Na holds 7,563 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 40,447 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Management invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Overbrook Management Corp stated it has 1,675 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited owns 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Incorporated has invested 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miller Inv Lp has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak owns 5,130 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan Commerce has invested 0.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 26,820 are owned by Estabrook Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burney Company owns 65,614 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 124,179 were reported by Hartwell J M Lp. 31,473 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 30,939 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,902 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.