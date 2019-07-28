Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Holding by $3.46 Million

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 21,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 115,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 388,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.86M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 16,409 shares to 655,419 shares, valued at $49.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 204,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,074 shares to 86,401 shares, valued at $32.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).