Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Lifted Its Holding; Private Asset Management Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.23 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1061.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 366,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 34,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 2.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.27. About 1.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,995 shares to 98,781 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,734 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Com holds 13,787 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.15% or 10,985 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 69,184 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Baltimore owns 6,762 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Optimum owns 2,209 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,890 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc owns 3,695 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,946 shares. Hills Savings Bank & invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 139 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.28% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 10.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 6,148 shares. 49,545 are held by Argyle Mgmt Incorporated. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 0.46% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 37,000 shares. 86,446 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company. Jnba Advisors holds 0% or 510 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.04% or 5.82 million shares. Private Na stated it has 7,563 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 32,504 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 92,168 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.02% or 27,545 shares. Alyeska Invest Gp LP holds 0.3% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 787,745 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated accumulated 8,545 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.27M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com reported 803,001 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr stated it has 13,448 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (Put) (NYSE:WYN) by 11,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,066 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (Put) (NYSE:AFL).