Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Share Value Declined While Jennison Associates Lowered Stake

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 76.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 124,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 38,397 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 162,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 865,275 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 186,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 424,116 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.43M, down from 610,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 446,440 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 542 shares to 34,630 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

