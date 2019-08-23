Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Financial Counselors Increased Holding; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Position by $4.56 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 322.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 35,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 46,268 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 10,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 125,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 353,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 228,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.40M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38,606 shares to 4,077 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 21,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,737 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ashfield Partners Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,428 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Co accumulated 3,556 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Commerce has 0.48% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited owns 6,710 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested in 0.18% or 3,348 shares. Johnson Fin has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% or 1,693 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 0.05% or 76,083 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 5,003 shares. Marietta Invest Limited Liability stated it has 15,571 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.35% or 16,811 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 19,577 shares or 1.83% of the stock. King Wealth owns 2,650 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lord Abbett And has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 803,001 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sei has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 38,397 are owned by Shell Asset. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 319,178 shares. Omers Administration reported 103,400 shares stake. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8,866 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Burns J W And has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Comerica Retail Bank reported 138,042 shares. Strs Ohio owns 47,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 1,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridges Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Synovus Financial Corp owns 10,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.