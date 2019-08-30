Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Lowered Its Stake by $437,400 as Market Value Declined; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Agf Investments Trimmed Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 69,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 40,131 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 109,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 112,865 shares to 269,102 shares, valued at $71.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 240,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 27,954 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Co owns 7,303 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt accumulated 3,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jag Cap Ltd Llc owns 3.19% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 119,503 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Invesco Ltd reported 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 133,570 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 3,069 shares. Crystal Rock Cap holds 3.59% or 29,650 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 17 shares. Shell Asset Management Company invested in 0.02% or 6,229 shares. Zevenbergen Ltd Co has invested 1.83% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Private Ocean has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.1% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 133,557 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 514,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 58.92 million shares. 10,563 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Twin owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,450 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 88,746 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 8,569 shares. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.01% or 2,138 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,580 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 900,324 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 11,815 are held by American Savings Bank. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,050 shares.