Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Raised Holding by $14.07 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Diker Management Cut Stake

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $324.42. About 64,307 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 520,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.36 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.89M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 1.63 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corp Ny owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 7,100 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation holds 0% or 636 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Group LP has 0.3% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, M Holdg Securities has 0.17% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% or 9,410 shares in its portfolio. 173,188 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 900,324 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Company stated it has 49,381 shares. 9,412 were accumulated by Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation. Burney Com has 11,371 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,167 shares. Stifel holds 0.04% or 466,209 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 10,320 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 51.66 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.