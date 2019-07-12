Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Stake by $410,670 as Market Value Rose; Dominion Res Va (D) Holder Laffer Investments Boosted Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 112,816 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 15,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 805,956 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36 million, down from 821,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 28,262 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90 shares to 23,725 shares, valued at $4.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,526 shares, and cut its stake in Entertainment Properties.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Trust And accumulated 10,839 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1.96M shares. Old Dominion Inc stated it has 2.93% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,698 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 77,604 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Natixis LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 608,215 shares. 4,400 were reported by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.88M shares. Cap Rech Global Investors stated it has 24.51 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sunbelt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,152 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 254 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.02% or 28,512 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 5,026 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Aperio Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fayez Sarofim And Co invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kwmg Lc has 0.53% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Trustmark National Bank Department stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has 5.82 million shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 138,042 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House reported 177,900 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 7,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% or 371,078 shares. Yhb owns 7,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.