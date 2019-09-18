Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined While Integre Asset Management Upped Its Position; Provident Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 7.17 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 211,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.55 million, up from 205,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 321,450 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY)

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,870 shares to 43,991 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,371 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country Natl Bank Dba First Bankers reported 0.11% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 34,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 1.85M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stoneridge Inv Prtn Lc owns 134,729 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com holds 0.03% or 69,464 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Conning reported 7,734 shares stake. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 35,859 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Co has 20,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Llc, California-based fund reported 257,421 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 8,310 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.26 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 179,241 shares. 72,868 are held by Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 116,371 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conagra Brands leans on innovation with new products – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.