Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined While Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Stake; South State Increases Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 365,616 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 579,708 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 17.77 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of stock was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,163 shares to 7,668 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust by 15,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 28,755 shares. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 632,404 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eaton Vance owns 536,813 shares. Whitnell & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 7.25M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 5 shares. Ltd Liability owns 90,093 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Scotia Capital Inc invested in 33,449 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 744,124 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Ny holds 1.76% or 206,186 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 0.53% or 55,256 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Limited owns 717,375 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 31,185 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,496 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division owns 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 31,040 shares. 4,686 are held by Telos Cap Mngmt. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.42M shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Miles has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Country Club Co Na stated it has 5,137 shares. Sun Life holds 0.03% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Provise Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 22,175 shares.