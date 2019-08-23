Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Raised by Jana Partners Llc; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Value Rose, Schneider Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.32M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 44,685 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares to 239,684 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,324 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Trexquant Lp reported 8,287 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,498 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,583 shares. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0% or 6,599 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 15,637 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 25,549 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,001 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. State Street has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 1.18 million shares. Blackrock has 3.01 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 0.63% or 1.91 million shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 613 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.39% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 40,559 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings accumulated 33,496 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 6,701 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company stated it has 2.14 million shares. Cordasco Net owns 496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 444,262 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 13,448 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Company Na stated it has 7,563 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cwm Limited reported 1,496 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.