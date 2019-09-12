Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Maintained by Integre Asset Management Llc; Fenimore Asset Management Raised Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) as Market Valuation Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 2.41 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 24,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 584,844 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23 million, up from 559,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 226,880 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.24 million were accumulated by Poplar Forest Cap Ltd. 536,813 were reported by Eaton Vance. Naples Global Advsr Llc owns 0.16% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 24,163 shares. 37,464 are held by Aull And Monroe Invest Corporation. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Creative Planning reported 64,208 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 367 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 5,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,322 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 152,001 shares. 77,008 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Nuwave Limited Liability owns 369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 159,499 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,877 shares. Davenport And Lc has 35,631 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 6,658 shares. 74 were accumulated by Financial Service Corporation. Seabridge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,229 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Co has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 62,027 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 20,310 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.07% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 8,627 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc owns 0.06% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 719,372 shares. Investec Asset Limited has 648,507 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset, California-based fund reported 3,740 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Earnest Ltd holds 74 shares. 3,155 were accumulated by Mai Cap. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 2.51% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

