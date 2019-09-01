Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Held by Jana Partners Llc; Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NWPX) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 252,684 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 208,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.13% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt owns 210,117 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 10,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American International Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 15,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 0.83% or 465,350 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 683,730 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 31,896 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0% or 330 shares. Eam Lc reported 0.43% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). 42,780 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Geode Ltd Com has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mngmt reported 0.53% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bb&T Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 702,821 shares. M has 0.17% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.02% stake. 66,700 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 93,391 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bollard Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 85,535 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 900,324 shares. Element Capital Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 319,178 shares. Pitcairn Comm holds 0.05% or 18,034 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,655 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 117,705 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil.