Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Held by Jana Partners Llc; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Its Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) as Stock Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN)

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 30,158 shares. State Bank Of America De has 1.97M shares. Ruffer Llp has 54,302 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,888 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Co owns 27,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 145,067 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 37,640 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc stated it has 72,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 39,980 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 25,347 shares. Principal reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 330,186 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0% or 43,100 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

