Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Has Upped by Jana Partners Llc; Miller Howard Investments Increases Stake in Enlink Midstream Com Unit (ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit (ENLC) by 2588.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 51,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 3.20 million shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.36M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management reported 895,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 450 shares. Element Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 319,178 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 39,675 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc reported 13,450 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 300 were reported by Security Tru. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.05% or 29,649 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 833,504 shares. Strs Ohio holds 47,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability owns 17,657 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0% or 56,575 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. The insider Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.