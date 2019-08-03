Conagra Brands (CAG) Position Has Boosted by Psagot Investment House Ltd; Wells Fargo & Company Raised Its Mastec (MTZ) Position by $8.99 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 187,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.95 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38M shares traded or 659.36% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 39,300 shares to 160,700 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 17,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,996 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X (Chiq) (CHIQ) by 47,751 shares to 730,676 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Djia(Dia) (DIA).