Conagra Brands (CAG) Market Value Rose While Kwmg Has Raised Its Holding; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Rose While Terril Brothers Lifted Its Stake

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 2.22 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 112,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, up from 246,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 3.93M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 6,406 shares to 146,649 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,186 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. Shares for $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. Shares for $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.