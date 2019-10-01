Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding Raised by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Has Trimmed Stake by $699,594

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 135,272 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 151,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 7.35 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 91.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 594,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.00 million, up from 649,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 4.35M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 250,250 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 21,028 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.08% or 166,285 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 9,568 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co reported 11,015 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 166 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 391 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com reported 1.24 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 351,958 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 91,019 shares. 2.40 million are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com holds 0% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 13,561 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 7,902 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0% or 300 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 782,729 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 360,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,966 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 26.77 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,130 shares to 62,336 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Com Na reported 46,392 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 993,900 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 10,320 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wade G W Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,924 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,676 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Barometer Cap Management has invested 1.37% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsr has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 118,829 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 270,545 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Agf Investments Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).