Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding Has Boosted by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.65 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 33,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 111,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 78,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 3.65M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 47,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 947,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.48 million, down from 995,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 17.12M shares traded or 122.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares to 15,797 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,633 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

