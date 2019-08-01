Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Cut Position as Stock Declined; Three Peaks Capital Management Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 228.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 49,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 443,501 shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 69.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 44,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 19,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 64,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 4.56 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.46M for 18.04 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil. 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq by 5,169 shares to 34,754 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (TLT) by 15,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 710,031 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 139,971 shares. Loeb Prtnrs has 557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 400,654 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania accumulated 0% or 15,221 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 18,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8,072 are owned by Atria Invs Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 138,651 shares. Andra Ap reported 159,200 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3.50M shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.06% or 390,317 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.08% or 10.63 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,749 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 7,833 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 433,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 116,020 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 2,358 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,588 shares. Victory Cap holds 232,948 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Services has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 3,225 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,366 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 9,794 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 677,532 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assocs Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,507 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,088 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0.44% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 45,000 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 15,648 shares to 20,380 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,542 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).