Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Kwmg Boosted Holding by $306,018; Heartland Advisors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Increased by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 45,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 182,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 136,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 6,930 shares to 5,503 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,054 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 78,956 shares to 190,904 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.