Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Jana Partners Lifted Its Position by $38.32 Million as Share Price Rose; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Position by $2.72 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company's stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.