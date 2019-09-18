Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Cut Holding; Provident Investment Management Has Cut Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) as Shares Rose

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 63,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 568,517 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08 million, down from 632,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 1.90 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 278,497 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, down from 282,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.4. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64 million for 18.55 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 227,502 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 913,566 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 1,400 shares. 32,503 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Co Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 8.39 million were reported by Ameriprise. Jones Finance Companies Lllp reported 11,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security Natl Trust Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Riverhead Ltd Liability Com reported 48,422 shares. Whittier owns 832 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Amer Century owns 0.15% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 5.87M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 65,557 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 363,077 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

