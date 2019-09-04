Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Cypress Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $623,538 as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.12 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 5,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 155,621 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.56 million, up from 149,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 13.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 1.54 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,695 shares to 135,812 shares, valued at $22.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,379 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 173,526 shares or 1.89% of the stock. 44,535 are held by Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora. Mitchell Cap invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm accumulated 1,336 shares. First Business Financial holds 0.38% or 11,221 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Inv Counsel invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colony Limited Liability Company invested in 131,940 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 41.99 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 962,675 shares stake. Lathrop Inv Mngmt has 6,946 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Lc reported 29,549 shares. Intl Gru invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birmingham Mgmt Commerce Inc Al stated it has 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement owns 195,847 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.61M for 18.08 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Com owns 1,866 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fdx Advsr invested in 0.02% or 22,194 shares. 895,300 are held by Nordea Invest Management. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne invested in 0.12% or 12,400 shares. Earnest Lc reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 173,188 shares. Everence Capital Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 15,230 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested in 0.01% or 33,496 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 3.71 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv has 106,056 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares to 8,944 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.