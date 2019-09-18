Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Coho Partners LTD Cut Its Position by $1.13 Million as Share Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Price Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Lowered Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 464,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 36,767 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, down from 501,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 34.19 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 43,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.41 million, down from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 4.26 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cordasco Ntwk stated it has 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lafayette Invests reported 10,867 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Intact Invest Mngmt has 18,200 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 14.44 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source Bancshares invested in 140,112 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Miller Invest Lp holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4,954 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54,688 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser invested in 0.12% or 25,230 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 522,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 92,141 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na owns 69,929 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.98 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 275,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $22.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XRT) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Caleres Inc (Call).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.43 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 14,035 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne has invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 250 are held by Highlander Capital Limited Liability. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc reported 1.62M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fin Counselors has invested 0.39% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Argent Tru Company invested in 0.07% or 24,386 shares. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 913,566 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 750 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has 10,134 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 18,712 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 65,557 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Whitnell & stated it has 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.08% or 166,285 shares.