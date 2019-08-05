Conagra Brands (CAG) Holder Cognios Capital Has Lifted Position by $799,983 as Stock Price Declined; Black Creek Investment Management Has Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 29,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 101,588 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 71,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 891,734 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 428,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 445,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 16/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA: PD-L1+ LUNG PATIENTS RESPONDED TO TGF DRUG IN TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 09/03/2018 – CFRA Had Merck KGaA at Buy; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 13/03/2018 – Merck: First Filing Acceptance for an Anti-PD-1 Therapy in Cervical Cancer

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs expanded label for Merck’s Zerbaxa – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,195 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 9,101 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com holds 1.13 million shares. Bowling Portfolio Lc owns 14,981 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 1.32 million shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 41,339 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.37% or 22,671 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.04% or 9,444 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 12,642 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited owns 485,651 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreno Evelyn V invested in 0.88% or 35,982 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 206,248 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability owns 352,923 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $331.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 798,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,437 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Interocean Cap Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Td Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 30 shares. 1,751 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc holds 0.1% or 27,660 shares in its portfolio. Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Co has 30,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 3 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 40,559 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited reported 4.18 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 18,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 900,324 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.02% or 35,291 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation reported 12,931 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 140,445 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.