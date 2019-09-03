Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.98 N/A 0.62 48.08 Viasat Inc. 83 2.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viasat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viasat Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viasat Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Viasat Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viasat Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 42.06% for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. with consensus target price of $38. Meanwhile, Viasat Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.5, while its potential upside is 0.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. appears more favorable than Viasat Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares and 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares. 1.4% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was less bullish than Viasat Inc.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Viasat Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.