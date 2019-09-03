Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.98 N/A 0.62 48.08 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.75 N/A 0.06 170.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.46 beta indicates that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$38 is Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bullish trend while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.