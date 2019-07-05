Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 24 1.04 N/A 0.65 34.21 Acacia Communications Inc. 49 5.37 N/A 0.47 112.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc. Acacia Communications Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.3% 3.2% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Acacia Communications Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.47% and an $38 consensus price target. Competitively Acacia Communications Inc. has an average price target of $47.25, with potential downside of -4.72%. The results provided earlier shows that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. appears more favorable than Acacia Communications Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Acacia Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 72.1%. About 0.1% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.7% of Acacia Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92% Acacia Communications Inc. -3.69% -13.25% 21.19% 15.31% 54.6% 39.34%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bearish trend while Acacia Communications Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.