Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Comparing side by side

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.99 N/A 0.62 48.08 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.81 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Viavi Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viavi Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 42.06% for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. with average price target of $38. Viavi Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a -6.41% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. seems more appealing than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Viavi Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 92.8%. 1.4% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Viavi Solutions Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.