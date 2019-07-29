Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.30% 3.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. N/A 25 34.21 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

$38 is the average price target of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., with a potential upside of 30.67%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has -8.92% weaker performance while Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s competitors have 31.70% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Volatility & Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.