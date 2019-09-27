Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 88% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 82,970,505.62% 5.10% 3.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 23.63M 28 48.08 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. currently has an average price target of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.32%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.74%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.