Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.10% 3.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. N/A 25 48.08 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

$38 is the average target price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., with a potential upside of 37.63%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 72.78%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s competitors beat Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.